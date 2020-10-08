Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Federation Gardens, an 80-unit affordable-housing property in Miami, has been sold for $1785 million, or $223,125/unit The Jewish Federation of Broward County, a Davie, Fla, nonprofit, sold the property to Fairstead...
Morgan Properties has paid $323 million, or $99,201/unit, for 19 apartment properties with 3,256 units in North and South Carolina The company bought the portfolio from Threshold Capital and has lined up debt from PGIM Real Estate, allowing it to...
A venture of Ideal Capital Group and Tilden Properties has paid $64 million, or $213,333/unit, for the 300-unit Silver Ridge Apartments in West Reno, Nev The venture purchased the 30-year old property, at 1555 Sky Valley Road, from an investor...
Rentvcom Vesta Property Management has bought the 51-unit Providence Landing Apartments in Federal Way, Wash, for $11 million, or $215,686/unit The Puyallup, Wash, investment company purchased the property, on 28 acres at 31220 28th Ave South, from...
Bailard Inc has paid $3825 million, or $50059/sf, for a 76,410-square-foot office building at 250 Holger Way in San Jose, Calif The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from KBS REIT II Inc, which was represented in the sale by...
Triangle Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $607 million, or about $205,068/unit, for The Villages at Westford, a 296-unit apartment property in Apex, NC The New York investment giant bought the property, which sits on 316 acres at 2900...
Triangle Business Journal Eaton Vance Real Estate Investment Group has bought the 245-unit Leigh House Apartments in Raleigh, NC, for $5525 million, or about $225,510/unit The Boston company purchased the property from a joint venture of KKR Inc and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Mesirow Financial has bought a 210-unit apartment property in Atlanta for $715 million, or about $340,476/unit The Chicago company bought the complex, at 92 West Paces Ferry Road NW, from PGIM Real Estate, which had...
Cortland has paid $9675 million, or $233,132/unit, for the 415-unit MetroPointe Apartments in Tempe, Ariz The Atlanta investor purchased the property from Rockwood Capital, which had acquired it in July 2018 for $76 million Institutional Property...