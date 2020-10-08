Log In or Subscribe to read more
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $33 million of financing for the construction of 5803 Centre Ave, a 161-unit apartment property that’s being developed in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood The property, which will have 6,000 square feet...
Crain’s New York Business Flag Luxury Group plans on opening a 250-room Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood next fall The developer topped off the 45-story building in August Its top four floors will feature 16...
Real Estate NJ Kushner Real Estate Group has broken ground on a 213-unit apartment property in Bayonne, NJ The developer plans on completing construction by the end of next year The property is the second phase of the Bay 151 apartment complex at...
Crain’s New York Business Genting Group plans on opening a 400-room Hyatt Regency hotel during the first quarter at the Resorts World Casino in Queens, NY The casino, at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd, opened in 2011 Genting, with its headquarters in...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of SK Commercial Realty, Goldenrod Co and the Atlanta Braves professional baseball team plan to redevelop the Circle 75 Office Park in that city into a massive mixed-use project Plans for the redevelopment...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Heritage Insurance has signed a lease to fully occupy an 88,463-square-foot office building at the 300,000-sf Westshore City Center complex in Tampa, Fla The Clearwater, Fla, insurance company is taking its space at 1401...
South Florida Business Journal A joint venture of H&R REIT and Urban-X Group has opened its River Landing Shops & Residences mixed-use development in Miami The property was built on 814 acres at 1500 NW North River Drive along the Miami...
South Florida Business Journal Consolidated Real Estate Investments is considering redeveloping the former home of the Vann Academy in Sweetwater, Fla, into 244 affordable-housing units geared towards seniors The school sits on 51 acres at 400 NW...
Parkview Financial has provided $26 million of construction financing for the Art District Lofts, a 115-unit apartment property in Denver The eight-story property, which will include 2,622 square feet of ground-floor retail space, is being developed...