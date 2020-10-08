Log In or Subscribe to read more
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $33 million of financing for the construction of 5803 Centre Ave, a 161-unit apartment property that’s being developed in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood The property, which will have 6,000 square feet...
The Real Deal Citizens Bank is conducting a foreclosure auction in December for the ownership interest in a pair of retail condominium units in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood Eastdil Secured is representing the bank, which holds mezzanine debt...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Property Partners has arranged a one-year extension for another $5678 million of mortgage debt against three strong-performing malls The company had assumed the three malls – the Tucson...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Midland Loan Services has put the $219 million CMBS loan against the Country Club Mall in western Maryland on the sales block The loan, securitized through JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has originated $33 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 208-unit St Andrews at Palm Aire Apartments in Pompano Beach, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Scully Co of Jenkintown,...
Washington Business Journal EagleBank has provided $87 million of financing against the 532,904-square-foot Bethesda Towers office complex in Bethesda, Md A venture led by Moore & Associates of Bethesda owns the three-building property, at 4330,...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $365 million of financing against Metropolitan at 40 Park, a 130-unit apartment building in Morristown, NJ The loan allowed the owner, a venture of Woodmont Properties and Roseland Property Co, to...
Parkview Financial has provided $26 million of construction financing for the Art District Lofts, a 115-unit apartment property in Denver The eight-story property, which will include 2,622 square feet of ground-floor retail space, is being developed...
The Real Deal A $120 million, nonperforming construction loan against the 98-unit One Seaport residential condominium development in Manhattan has come to the sales market NKF Capital Markets is marketing the loan, which was originated by Bank Leumi...