Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pasquale Cardone, a Citi CMBS trader who left earlier this year, has launched an investment operation that’ll take opportunistic positions in CMBS and real estate equity securities He’s...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $33 million of financing for the construction of 5803 Centre Ave, a 161-unit apartment property that’s being developed in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood The property, which will have 6,000 square feet...
Morgan Properties has paid $323 million, or $99,201/unit, for 19 apartment properties with 3,256 units in North and South Carolina The company bought the portfolio from Threshold Capital and has lined up debt from PGIM Real Estate, allowing it to...
The Real Deal Citizens Bank is conducting a foreclosure auction in December for the ownership interest in a pair of retail condominium units in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood Eastdil Secured is representing the bank, which holds mezzanine debt...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Midland Loan Services has put the $219 million CMBS loan against the Country Club Mall in western Maryland on the sales block The loan, securitized through JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust,...
A venture of Golden East Investors and Pacific Retail Capital Partners has been selected to take over management of a portfolio of seven shopping malls that Starwood Capital Group had capitalized with an Israeli bond offering and a total of $780...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing increased by 39 percent last month, to 1,885 loans with a balance of $5637 billion from $5425 billion in August, according to Trepp LLC That amounts to 1048 percent of the $53767 billion universe, up...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has originated $33 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 208-unit St Andrews at Palm Aire Apartments in Pompano Beach, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Scully Co of Jenkintown,...
Washington Business Journal EagleBank has provided $87 million of financing against the 532,904-square-foot Bethesda Towers office complex in Bethesda, Md A venture led by Moore & Associates of Bethesda owns the three-building property, at 4330,...