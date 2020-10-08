Log In or Subscribe to read more
Morgan Properties has paid $323 million, or $99,201/unit, for 19 apartment properties with 3,256 units in North and South Carolina The company bought the portfolio from Threshold Capital and has lined up debt from PGIM Real Estate, allowing it to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Property Partners has arranged a one-year extension for another $5678 million of mortgage debt against three strong-performing malls The company had assumed the three malls – the Tucson...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Midland Loan Services has put the $219 million CMBS loan against the Country Club Mall in western Maryland on the sales block The loan, securitized through JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust,...
A venture of Golden East Investors and Pacific Retail Capital Partners has been selected to take over management of a portfolio of seven shopping malls that Starwood Capital Group had capitalized with an Israeli bond offering and a total of $780...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing increased by 39 percent last month, to 1,885 loans with a balance of $5637 billion from $5425 billion in August, according to Trepp LLC That amounts to 1048 percent of the $53767 billion universe, up...
Timberland Partners so far has raised $62 million of a targeted $100 million of equity commitments for its seventh investment fund, Timberland Partners Apartment Fund VII The vehicle, which is pursuing properties in the Midwest and Southeastern...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30-days late declined again last month, to $479 billion from $488 billion in August, according to Trepp LLC It marks the third straight month that the delinquency volume has declined But 800 loans totaling...
The coronavirus pandemic continued to wreak havoc on the commercial mortgage sector during the third quarter, as evidenced by the anemic $104 billion of domestic, private-label CMBS issuance That was an improvement from the second quarter's $9...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 28 hotels, from full-service to limited-service properties, are being offered via the Ten-X auction platform through brokers that include JLL, Marcus & Millichap and CBRE Bidding will take...