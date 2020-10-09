Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Silverback Development plans on constructing a 200-unit apartment property at 580 Gerard Ave in the Bronx, NY The New York firm will set aside 30 percent of those units as affordable housing The property will include a retail component...
Boston Business Journal NorthBridge Partners Inc has agreed to acquire the Showcase Cinema de Lux movie theater in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The Wakefield, Mass, developer is buying the property from National Amusements Inc NorthBridge plans...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Silverstein Properties has secured $165 million of financing against the 651,981-square-foot office building at 120 Wall St in lower Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided $95 million of the debt, while...
Dallas Morning News Centurion American Development Group broke ground this week on a 52-acre mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of North Richland Hills, Texas The project, dubbed City Point, is being built along Grapevine Highway on the site of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $652 million distressed loan against the Southland Mall near downtown Miami has been put up for sale The loan is the last remaining asset in the collateral pool for JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has originated a $25 million Fannie Mae loan against the 240-unit Buena Vista apartment property in Tampa, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Westside Capital Group of Miami, to...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $33 million of financing for the construction of 5803 Centre Ave, a 161-unit apartment property that’s being developed in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood The property, which will have 6,000 square feet...
Austin Business Journal Capital Commercial Investments Inc is building the Bergstrom Technology Park, a five-building complex near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport The property is being built on a 195-acre site in Austin, Texas, and...
Crain’s New York Business Flag Luxury Group plans on opening a 250-room Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood next fall The developer topped off the 45-story building in August Its top four floors will feature 16...