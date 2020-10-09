Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit against the owner of Boston’s 711 Atlantic Ave office building The suit, filed in Suffolk County, Mass, Superior Court, alleges that the owner of the 99,000-square-foot property, Plymouth Rock...
A class-action lawsuit has been filed in a California District Court against Cardone Capital, an Aventura, Fla, investment manager that tapped retail investors to fund investment vehicles it sponsored Law firm Bragar Eagel & Squire of New York...
Crain’s New York Business Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, or CIBC, has sued Harbor Group International over missed mortgage payments against the 18,371 square feet of retail space at 445 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The suit, filed in New York...
The Real Deal The New York State Supreme Court has ruled that Extell Development cannot proceed with its planned residential condominium project at 50 West 66th St in Manhattan New York City’s Department of Officials previously had issued a...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp has dropped its lawsuit to keep the $35 million security deposit from its failed sale of 220 East 42nd St in Manhattan The New York REIT had filed the suit in the New York State Supreme Court in May, two months...
Washington Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit in Washington, DC, Superior Court against the Meridian Group, claiming the Bethesda, Md, investment manager did not reimburse nearly $68 million in tenant-improvement costs at 700 K St NW in...
The Real Deal ABS Partners has filed a lawsuit against Icon Parking, claiming the parking garage operator owes more than $7 million in rent and other fees at 270 Madison Ave in Manhattan Icon occupies the second floor of the 269,000-square-foot...
Boston Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit against Rockpoint Group, claiming the Boston investment manager did not reimburse the co-working company for construction and renovation work at 100 Summer St in Boston In its suit, which was filed...
The Trump Administration last Tuesday enacted a federal moratorium against residential evictions through the end of the year But the apartment industry is up in arms because the action does nothing to address the income shortfall that would result...