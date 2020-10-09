Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Silverback Development plans on constructing a 200-unit apartment property at 580 Gerard Ave in the Bronx, NY The New York firm will set aside 30 percent of those units as affordable housing The property will include a retail component...
Boston Business Journal NorthBridge Partners Inc has agreed to acquire the Showcase Cinema de Lux movie theater in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The Wakefield, Mass, developer is buying the property from National Amusements Inc NorthBridge plans...
ACORE Capital has provided $889 million of financing for the construction of the 236-unit Fremont Apartments that a venture of Lincoln Property Co and Bridge Investment Group is developing on the banks of the Willamette River in Portland, Ore The...
Dallas Business Journal Denbury Inc has signed a lease for 104,841 square feet of headquarters space at the Legacy Union One office building in Plano, Texas The independent oil and gas company is subleasing three floors in the 12-story property from...
Dallas Morning News Microsoft has agreed to lease 80,000 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The tech giant is taking its space at the 340,000-sf VariSpace Southlake development at 1900 West Kirkwood Blvd It will...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $33 million of financing for the construction of 5803 Centre Ave, a 161-unit apartment property that’s being developed in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood The property, which will have 6,000 square feet...
Austin Business Journal Capital Commercial Investments Inc is building the Bergstrom Technology Park, a five-building complex near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport The property is being built on a 195-acre site in Austin, Texas, and...
Crain’s New York Business Flag Luxury Group plans on opening a 250-room Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood next fall The developer topped off the 45-story building in August Its top four floors will feature 16...
Real Estate NJ Kushner Real Estate Group has broken ground on a 213-unit apartment property in Bayonne, NJ The developer plans on completing construction by the end of next year The property is the second phase of the Bay 151 apartment complex at...