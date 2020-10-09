Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Silverback Development plans on constructing a 200-unit apartment property at 580 Gerard Ave in the Bronx, NY The New York firm will set aside 30 percent of those units as affordable housing The property will include a retail component...
Boston Business Journal NorthBridge Partners Inc has agreed to acquire the Showcase Cinema de Lux movie theater in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The Wakefield, Mass, developer is buying the property from National Amusements Inc NorthBridge plans...
Dallas Business Journal Denbury Inc has signed a lease for 104,841 square feet of headquarters space at the Legacy Union One office building in Plano, Texas The independent oil and gas company is subleasing three floors in the 12-story property from...
Dallas Morning News Microsoft has agreed to lease 80,000 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The tech giant is taking its space at the 340,000-sf VariSpace Southlake development at 1900 West Kirkwood Blvd It will...
Bisnow Walmart Labs, which this summer signed a lease to fully occupy a Herndon, Va, office building, is now looking to sublease the space The technology arm of Walmart has hired CBRE to sublease the 162,357-square-foot building at 2245 Monroe St...
Crain’s New York Business Flag Luxury Group plans on opening a 250-room Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood next fall The developer topped off the 45-story building in August Its top four floors will feature 16...
The Real Deal Citizens Bank is conducting a foreclosure auction in December for the ownership interest in a pair of retail condominium units in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood Eastdil Secured is representing the bank, which holds mezzanine debt...
Real Estate NJ Kushner Real Estate Group has broken ground on a 213-unit apartment property in Bayonne, NJ The developer plans on completing construction by the end of next year The property is the second phase of the Bay 151 apartment complex at...
Crain’s New York Business Genting Group plans on opening a 400-room Hyatt Regency hotel during the first quarter at the Resorts World Casino in Queens, NY The casino, at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd, opened in 2011 Genting, with its headquarters in...