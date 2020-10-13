Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The appraised value of the Headquarters Plaza mixed-use complex in Morristown, NJ, has been slashed by a third to $1586 million The 729,516-square-foot property is comprised of three office buildings with...
Boston Business Journal A venture of the Matteson Cos and GFI Partners is planning a 123,400-square-foot office and research and development building in Boston It would construct the property on a site, at 80 West Broadway, next to the Amhreins...
The Real Deal Silverback Development plans on constructing a 200-unit apartment property at 580 Gerard Ave in the Bronx, NY The New York firm will set aside 30 percent of those units as affordable housing The property will include a retail component...
Crain’s New York Business The vacancy rate for Manhattan apartment properties last month increased to 6 percent, according to a report from Douglas Elliman That’s up from 2 percent last September and 51 percent in August Meanwhile, the...
Boston Business Journal NorthBridge Partners Inc has agreed to acquire the Showcase Cinema de Lux movie theater in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The Wakefield, Mass, developer is buying the property from National Amusements Inc NorthBridge plans...
Triangle Business Journal Turnbridge Equities has paid $372 million, or about $20667/sf, for The Tower at Mutual Plaza, a 180,000-square-foot office building in downtown Durham, NC The New York company purchased the 14-story property, formerly the...
Washington Business Journal A 206-room Holiday Inn hotel in the Washington, DC, suburb of Greenbelt, Md, will be sold tomorrow at a foreclosure auction The property, at 7200 Hanover Drive, serves as collateral for $82 million of debt that’s...
Crain’s New York Business Flag Luxury Group plans on opening a 250-room Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood next fall The developer topped off the 45-story building in August Its top four floors will feature 16...
The Real Deal Citizens Bank is conducting a foreclosure auction in December for the ownership interest in a pair of retail condominium units in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood Eastdil Secured is representing the bank, which holds mezzanine debt...