Dallas Business Journal A joint venture of Cawley Partners and the Haggard family has broken ground on a 120,000-square-foot office building in Plano, Texas The suburban Dallas property, which is being called The Parkwood, is being built near the...
Dallas Business Journal Hines has plans to build an 883,012-square-foot industrial park in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Houston developer is constructing the four-building property, dubbed Bison Grove Business Park, at 810 West Round...
Dallas Business Journal KeHe Distributors is planning to build a 994,000-square-foot industrial property in Dallas The Naperville, Ill, organic and specialty food distributor has tapped Core5 Industrial Partners to develop the property at 4450...
San Antonio Business Journal Dalfen Industrial has bought a pair of industrial properties in Schertz, Texas, about 22 miles northeast of San Antonio The Dallas company purchased the buildings, a pair of last-mile distribution centers totaling...
Dallas Morning News Madera Residential has acquired the 322-unit Briscoe Apartments in Dallas for an undisclosed price The seller was not identified The deal was financed with an unspecified amount of acquisition financing from Prudential Insurance...
Dallas Morning News NKF has been hired to market for sale Heritage Square, a two-building office property with about 370,000 square feet in Dallas An unidentified New England-based investor owns the property, whose buildings stand 10 and 11 stories...
Boston Business Journal A venture of the Matteson Cos and GFI Partners is planning a 123,400-square-foot office and research and development building in Boston It would construct the property on a site, at 80 West Broadway, next to the Amhreins...
The Real Deal Silverback Development plans on constructing a 200-unit apartment property at 580 Gerard Ave in the Bronx, NY The New York firm will set aside 30 percent of those units as affordable housing The property will include a retail component...
Boston Business Journal NorthBridge Partners Inc has agreed to acquire the Showcase Cinema de Lux movie theater in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The Wakefield, Mass, developer is buying the property from National Amusements Inc NorthBridge plans...