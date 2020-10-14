Log In or Subscribe to read more
Investment bank Brean Capital has hired a team of seasoned CMBS servicing professionals and launched a commercial mortgage special servicing operation, Brean Real Estate Solutions The team is comprised of Julie Madnick, Henry Bieber and Linda...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $652 million distressed loan against the Southland Mall near downtown Miami has been put up for sale The loan is the last remaining asset in the collateral pool for JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pasquale Cardone, a Citi CMBS trader who left earlier this year, has launched an investment operation that’ll take opportunistic positions in CMBS and real estate equity securities He’s...
Morgan Properties has paid $323 million, or $99,201/unit, for 19 apartment properties with 3,256 units in North and South Carolina The company bought the portfolio from Threshold Capital and has lined up debt from PGIM Real Estate, allowing it to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Property Partners has arranged a one-year extension for another $5678 million of mortgage debt against three strong-performing malls The company had assumed the three malls – the Tucson...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Midland Loan Services has put the $219 million CMBS loan against the Country Club Mall in western Maryland on the sales block The loan, securitized through JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust,...
A venture of Golden East Investors and Pacific Retail Capital Partners has been selected to take over management of a portfolio of seven shopping malls that Starwood Capital Group had capitalized with an Israeli bond offering and a total of $780...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing increased by 39 percent last month, to 1,885 loans with a balance of $5637 billion from $5425 billion in August, according to Trepp LLC That amounts to 1048 percent of the $53767 billion universe, up...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30-days late declined again last month, to $479 billion from $488 billion in August, according to Trepp LLC It marks the third straight month that the delinquency volume has declined But 800 loans totaling...