Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report RK Properties has paid $66 million, or $222,973/unit, for the 296-unit Coda Apartments in Orlando, Fla The Long Beach, Calif, company bought the property on behalf of a Delaware Statutory Trust it sponsored...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $168 million mortgage against the Park Place Mall in Tucson, Ariz, has moved to special servicing as it’s expected to default The property’s owner, meanwhile, has indicated that it is...
The Real Deal Magna Hospitality is buying the loans against a pair of hotels with a combined 463 rooms in Manhattan The Warwick, RI, investment manager is acquiring a $56 million loan against the 239-room Fairfield Inn & Suites, at 325 West 33rd...
The Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency has provided $29 million of financing against the 151-unit Town Brook House apartment building in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass The agency, commonly referred to as MassHousing, funds the loans it provides...
The Real Deal Related Cos has filed six lawsuits in the New York State Supreme Court over unpaid rent and other charges at its Shops at Columbus Circle retail property in Manhattan’s Time Warner Center The developer is seeking $42 million from...
Commercial Observer Credit Suisse has provided $300 million of financing against Factory LIC, a 11 million-square-foot office complex in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Atlas Capital Group, Invesco and Partners...
NKF Capital Markets has originated $26 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 240-unit Loop at Wedgewood apartment complex in Lakeland, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Insula Cos of Sarasota, Fla, to retire $201 million of...
Greystone has written a $2893 million Freddie Mac loan for the Summit, a recently completed 429-unit apartment building a block and a half from the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan’s midtown east area The loan allowed the 43-story...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by Deutsche Bank has provided $323 million of financing to help fund the $500 million acquisition of Silvercup Studios, a film and television production complex in the Bronx, NY, and...