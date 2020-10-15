Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report RK Properties has paid $66 million, or $222,973/unit, for the 296-unit Coda Apartments in Orlando, Fla The Long Beach, Calif, company bought the property on behalf of a Delaware Statutory Trust it sponsored...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $168 million mortgage against the Park Place Mall in Tucson, Ariz, has moved to special servicing as it’s expected to default The property’s owner, meanwhile, has indicated that it is...
The Real Deal Magna Hospitality is buying the loans against a pair of hotels with a combined 463 rooms in Manhattan The Warwick, RI, investment manager is acquiring a $56 million loan against the 239-room Fairfield Inn & Suites, at 325 West 33rd...
Rentvcom Healthcare Realty Trust has bought the 22,600-square-foot Trico Sycamore Plaza medical-office building in Orange, Calif, for $14 million, or $61947/sf The seller, which was not identified, developed the property in 2003 and renovated it in...
Taurus Investment Holdings has acquired a 75 percent stake in six seniors-housing properties with 507 units in the Boston area in a deal valuing the portfolio at $200 million, or $394,477/unit The properties have been leveraged with $1406 million of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle LivCor, an affiliate of The Blackstone Group, has paid $74 million, or about $217,647/unit, for Sixes Ridge, a 340-unit apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Holly Springs, Ga Watkins Real Estate Group sold the...
Charlotte Business Journal The Blackstone Group has paid $63 million, or about $198,113/unit, for The Palmer, a 318-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The New York investment manager bought the complex, at 2919 West Arrowhead Road, from a...
Kushner Cos has paid $113 million for a portfolio of three apartment properties with 710 units in Virginia The New York developer bought the properties from a venture of Drucker + Falk and LEM Capital, which had acquired them four years ago for...
Rentvcom A venture of Dedeaux Properties and Ledo Capital Group has sold the 46,400-square-foot Vernon Avenue Logistics Center in Vernon, Calif, for $1485 million, or $32004/sf The buyer, which was represented by Colliers International, was not...