Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pennsylvania REIT has reached a modification agreement with 80 percent of the lenders on nearly $11 billion of outstanding debt The Philadelphia company owns 26 retail properties with more than 20 million...
Dallas Business Journal APL Logistics Warehouse Management Services has leased 121,400 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The global supply-chain logistics company is occupying its space at 2801 West Rochelle Road,...
Real Estate NJ Western Carriers has signed a lease for 113,623 square feet at 5905 Westside Ave in North Bergen, NJ The industrial property is about nine miles west of Manhattan The logistics company serves the wine and spirits...
Commercial Observer Nash Finch Co, a food distributor, has signed a lease to fully occupy the 364,000-square-foot industrial property at 8024 Telegraph Road in Severn, Md Provender Partners owns the distribution center, which is about 15 miles south...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report RK Properties has paid $66 million, or $222,973/unit, for the 296-unit Coda Apartments in Orlando, Fla The Long Beach, Calif, company bought the property on behalf of a Delaware Statutory Trust it sponsored...
AXA Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co has provided $1363 million of financing against the 576-unit apartment property at 200 Water St in lower Manhattan The loan allowed the property's owner, Rockrose Development Corp of New York, to retire...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $168 million mortgage against the Park Place Mall in Tucson, Ariz, has moved to special servicing as it’s expected to default The property’s owner, meanwhile, has indicated that it is...
The Real Deal Magna Hospitality is buying the loans against a pair of hotels with a combined 463 rooms in Manhattan The Warwick, RI, investment manager is acquiring a $56 million loan against the 239-room Fairfield Inn & Suites, at 325 West 33rd...
The Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency has provided $29 million of financing against the 151-unit Town Brook House apartment building in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass The agency, commonly referred to as MassHousing, funds the loans it provides...