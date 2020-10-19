Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 161 million square feet of office leases were signed in Manhattan during the first three quarters of 2020, a 421 percent decline from the 278 million sf during the same period a year ago,...
Crain’s New York Business Orb Management has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, alleging that fitness company Equinox defaulted on most of its rental payments since March for its space at 421 Hudson St in Manhattan Orb claims...
Commercial Observer A venture of MAG Partners, Atalaya, Safanad and Qualitas, an Australian asset manager, has secured $173 million of construction financing for a 479-unit apartment project in Manhattan Madison Realty Capital provided the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Owners of apartment properties lost an estimated $92 billion of revenue from missed rental payments in the third quarter, according to a study by the Mortgage Bankers Association That was up slightly from...
Dallas Business Journal APL Logistics Warehouse Management Services has leased 121,400 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The global supply-chain logistics company is occupying its space at 2801 West Rochelle Road,...
Crain’s New York Business Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for 975,000 square feet of space at the Matrix Global Logistics Park in Staten Island, NY The online retail giant already leases a 450,000-sf warehouse and an 855,000-sf distribution...
Crain’s New York Business Avery Hall Investments has filed plans to construct a 70,000-square-foot commercial building in Brooklyn, NY The one-story property, at 499 President St, will have 139 parking spaces and a loading berth The type of...
Real Estate NJ Western Carriers has signed a lease for 113,623 square feet at 5905 Westside Ave in North Bergen, NJ The industrial property is about nine miles west of Manhattan The logistics company serves the wine and spirits...
Commercial Observer Nash Finch Co, a food distributor, has signed a lease to fully occupy the 364,000-square-foot industrial property at 8024 Telegraph Road in Severn, Md Provender Partners owns the distribution center, which is about 15 miles south...