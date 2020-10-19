Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Centric Brands has signed a 10-year lease for 212,154 square feet of office space at the Empire State Building in Manhattan The company, which sells products under licenses for Calvin Klein, Nautica and Tommy Hilfiger, is leasing...
Shopping malls continue to face challenges, but well-capitalized sponsors increasingly have been able to negotiate modifications for loans against properties that had performed strongly before the coronavirus...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Owners of apartment properties lost an estimated $92 billion of revenue from missed rental payments in the third quarter, according to a study by the Mortgage Bankers Association That was up slightly from...
Dallas Business Journal APL Logistics Warehouse Management Services has leased 121,400 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The global supply-chain logistics company is occupying its space at 2801 West Rochelle Road,...
Real Estate NJ Western Carriers has signed a lease for 113,623 square feet at 5905 Westside Ave in North Bergen, NJ The industrial property is about nine miles west of Manhattan The logistics company serves the wine and spirits...
Commercial Observer Nash Finch Co, a food distributor, has signed a lease to fully occupy the 364,000-square-foot industrial property at 8024 Telegraph Road in Severn, Md Provender Partners owns the distribution center, which is about 15 miles south...
Dallas Morning News Best Choice Products is leasing more than 400,000 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas The Tustin, Calif, online retailer is taking its space at the Prologis Mesquite Business Park along Samuell...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The average asking rent for ground-floor retail spaces in Manhattan declined in the third quarter by 128 percent when compared with last year, to $659/sf, according to CBRE That represented a 42 percent...
Baltimore Business Journal Pompeian Inc is in talks to lease 400,000 square feet at the Tradepoint Atlantic industrial complex in Baltimore The Baltimore company, which markets olive oil and vinegar, will use the space as a distribution center A...