A venture of Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and funds managed by CarVal Investors has purchased a $3148 million mezzanine loan supported by a portfolio of 11 Hilton-branded hotels with 2,034 rooms in Tennessee, Florida and Michigan The loan was...
Western Wealth Capital has paid $1175 million, or $178,300/unit, for the 659-unit Onnix apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment manager bought the property, at 1500 East Broadway Road, from...
Commercial Observer Centric Brands has signed a 10-year lease for 212,154 square feet of office space at the Empire State Building in Manhattan The company, which sells products under licenses for Calvin Klein, Nautica and Tommy Hilfiger, is leasing...
Commercial Observer A venture of MAG Partners, Atalaya, Safanad and Qualitas, an Australian asset manager, has secured $173 million of construction financing for a 479-unit apartment project in Manhattan Madison Realty Capital provided the...
Shopping malls continue to face challenges, but well-capitalized sponsors increasingly have been able to negotiate modifications for loans against properties that had performed strongly before the coronavirus...
Pyramid Cos has reached an agreement for the modification of a CMBS loan against another of its shopping malls That brings the volume of loans for which the Syracuse, NY, developer has reached modification agreements to $2 billion, or 91 percent of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pennsylvania REIT has reached a modification agreement with 80 percent of the lenders on nearly $11 billion of outstanding debt The Philadelphia company owns 26 retail properties with more than 20 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Owners of apartment properties lost an estimated $92 billion of revenue from missed rental payments in the third quarter, according to a study by the Mortgage Bankers Association That was up slightly from...
Crain’s New York Business Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for 975,000 square feet of space at the Matrix Global Logistics Park in Staten Island, NY The online retail giant already leases a 450,000-sf warehouse and an 855,000-sf distribution...