A venture of Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and funds managed by CarVal Investors has purchased a $3148 million mezzanine loan supported by a portfolio of 11 Hilton-branded hotels with 2,034 rooms in Tennessee, Florida and Michigan The loan was...
Western Wealth Capital has paid $1175 million, or $178,300/unit, for the 659-unit Onnix apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment manager bought the property, at 1500 East Broadway Road, from...
Charlotte Business Journal Lansing Melbourne Group has proposed developing a 294-unit apartment property in Concord, NC The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company is planning the three-building development for three different sites: 26 Union St, 30 Market St...
Crain’s New York Business Orb Management has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, alleging that fitness company Equinox defaulted on most of its rental payments since March for its space at 421 Hudson St in Manhattan Orb claims...
Commercial Observer Centric Brands has signed a 10-year lease for 212,154 square feet of office space at the Empire State Building in Manhattan The company, which sells products under licenses for Calvin Klein, Nautica and Tommy Hilfiger, is leasing...
Dallas Morning News Stream Realty Partners is planning to build a business park with more than 500,000 square feet near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The development and brokerage company recently filed plans with the state to develop...
Shopping malls continue to face challenges, but well-capitalized sponsors increasingly have been able to negotiate modifications for loans against properties that had performed strongly before the coronavirus...
Pyramid Cos has reached an agreement for the modification of a CMBS loan against another of its shopping malls That brings the volume of loans for which the Syracuse, NY, developer has reached modification agreements to $2 billion, or 91 percent of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pennsylvania REIT has reached a modification agreement with 80 percent of the lenders on nearly $11 billion of outstanding debt The Philadelphia company owns 26 retail properties with more than 20 million...