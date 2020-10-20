Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Rubenstein Partners is investing $50 million on upgrades to the Chesterbrook Corporate Center, a 11 million-square-foot office complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Berwyn, Pa The Philadelphia investment manager bought...
Bisnow A venture of Foulger-Pratt and Promark Partners has broken ground on the 335-unit East Village apartment property in North Bethesda, Md MAC Realty Advisors arranged a $725 million construction loan to help fund the project The lender was not...
Dallas Morning News AltaTerra Real Estate and Guefen Development Partners have proposed building separate student-housing properties in Dallas Guefen wants to build a 16-story building on a three-acre site along Waterview Parkway, just north of the...
South Florida Business Journal Crescent Heights has filed plans to build a 38-story mixed-use building in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood The project is being planned for a 16-acre site at 2900 and 2930 Biscayne Blvd, 2931 NE Second Court, 247...
Triangle Business Journal Concordia Properties Inc has paid $325 million, or $81,250/unit, for the 400-unit Marquis Gardens apartments in Durham, NC Jem Holdings LLC sold the property, which it had purchased three years earlier for $2595 million It...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Group has broken ground on the latest phase of the Town Lantana apartments in Lantana, Fla, about 37 miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The four-story phase will have 348 units on 18 acres at 1199 West...
Boston Business Journal The Boston Planning and Development Agency has approved Boston Global Investors’ plans for a 518,500-square-foot office and laboratory project at 401 Congress St in that city’s Seaport District The property also...
Dallas Business Journal Copeland Commercial has started marking plans for the next phase of the DFW Commerce Center near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Dallas developer has unveiled plans to add three more industrial buildings...
Charlotte Business Journal Lansing Melbourne Group has proposed developing a 294-unit apartment property in Concord, NC The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company is planning the three-building development for three different sites: 26 Union St, 30 Market St...