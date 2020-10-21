Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal Mark Development plans on constructing a mixed-use project in the Boston suburb of Newton, Mass The company, with offices in New York and the Boston suburb of Wellesley, Mass, anticipates breaking ground on the development in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prologis Inc expects to add another $11 billion of industrial projects to its development pipeline this year, increasing its total for the year to as much as $2 billion That is up significantly from the...
Jacksonville Business Journal Van Trust Real Estate is building a 1 million-square-foot Amazoncom fulfillment center as part of the Imeson Park industrial complex in Jacksonville, Fla City officials have issued a $58 million permit for the project,...
Triangle Business Journal A venture of Beacon Properties Group and Laurel Street of Charlotte has unveiled plans for the Farrington 54 apartment property in Durham, NC The property is being built at 2922 Rutgers Place, off Farrington Road and north...
Charlotte Business Journal Grubb Properties has gained approval from the Charlotte, NC, City Council to move forward with a planned 104-unit apartment property in that city About half of the units at the project, which is being built on a 07-acre...
Philadelphia Business Journal Rubenstein Partners is investing $50 million on upgrades to the Chesterbrook Corporate Center, a 11 million-square-foot office complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Berwyn, Pa The Philadelphia investment manager bought...
Bisnow A venture of Foulger-Pratt and Promark Partners has broken ground on the 335-unit East Village apartment property in North Bethesda, Md MAC Realty Advisors arranged a $725 million construction loan to help fund the project The lender was not...
Dallas Morning News AltaTerra Real Estate and Guefen Development Partners have proposed building separate student-housing properties in Dallas Guefen wants to build a 16-story building on a three-acre site along Waterview Parkway, just north of the...
South Florida Business Journal Crescent Heights has filed plans to build a 38-story mixed-use building in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood The project is being planned for a 16-acre site at 2900 and 2930 Biscayne Blvd, 2931 NE Second Court, 247...