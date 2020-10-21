Log In or Subscribe to read more
Vornado Realty Trust has secured $500 million of financing against Penn 11, a 12-million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The interest-only loan, from an undisclosed lender, pays a coupon of Libor plus 275 basis points and matures in October...
Boston Business Journal Mark Development plans on constructing a mixed-use project in the Boston suburb of Newton, Mass The company, with offices in New York and the Boston suburb of Wellesley, Mass, anticipates breaking ground on the development in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has provided $255 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 285-unit 49th Street Apartments in Pinellas Park, Fla, about 10 miles north of St Petersburg, Fla The loan allowed the property’s...
Fannie Mae funded $489 billion of loans against apartment properties this year through September, down 61 percent from the $521 billion it funded during the same period last year The volume for the year so far is relatively strong, given that the...
Bisnow WeWork is closing three of its locations in Washington, DC Douglas Development Corp owns each of the office properties where the co-working company is closing locations: the Manhattan Laundry Building, at 1342 Florida Ave NW, the Wonder Bread...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Starwood Capital Group venture that owns the Louis Joliet Mall in the Chicago suburb of Joliet, Ill, is negotiating a handover of the property through a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure to its lender,...
Commercial Observer Nightingale Group has bought a 75 percent stake in the Whale Building in Brooklyn, NY, in a deal that values the 400,000-square-foot office property at $841 million The New York investment manager bought the stake from Madison...
Boston Business Journal The Boston Planning and Development Agency has approved Boston Global Investors’ plans for a 518,500-square-foot office and laboratory project at 401 Congress St in that city’s Seaport District The property also...
A venture of Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and funds managed by CarVal Investors has purchased a $3148 million mezzanine loan supported by a portfolio of 11 Hilton-branded hotels with 2,034 rooms in Tennessee, Florida and Michigan The loan was...