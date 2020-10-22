Log In or Subscribe to read more
MetLife has provided $275 million of financing against the 44-unit apartment property at 812-814 Amsterdam Ave in Manhattan JLL arranged the loan, which allowed the building’s owner, a venture that includes Invictus Real Estate Partners of New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Turnbridge Equities has taken over the Tower at Mutual Plaza, a 180,000-square-foot office building next to the American Tobacco district of Durham, NC, with help from financing from Knighthead Funding The...
Overall occupancy at US hotels remained above 50 percent for the second straight week, inching up by 01 percentage point during the week through Oct 10, to 501 percent, according to STR The industry’s other major performance metrics saw...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brandywine Realty Trust has paid off the $798 million mortgage against Two Logan Square, a 708,844-square-foot office building in downtown Philadelphia The Philadelphia REIT used cash and tapped an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Goldman Sachs has launched a $265 million CMBS transaction against a portfolio of 58 InnTown Suites extended-stay hotels with 7,140 rooms owned by affiliates of Starwood Capital Group It’s not the...
Commercial Observer Davidson Kempner Capital Group has acquired the $100 million B-note against One Court Square, a 15 million-square-foot office building in Queens, NY The company bought the note from SL Green Realty Corp Cushman &...
Crain’s New York Business More than 15 percent of apartment property owners in New York City could default on their property tax, water or sewer bills that are due in January, according to a survey from the Community Housing and Improvement...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties inched up in September by 02 percent from the previous month, according to Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price Index They’re now up 135 percent...
A total of $6844 billion of commercial properties changed hands during the third quarter, according to Real Capital Analytics That's a 57 percent decline from the $161 billion of sales recorded during the same period a year earlier But it's a 37...