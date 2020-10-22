Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Davidson Kempner Capital Group has acquired the $100 million B-note against One Court Square, a 15 million-square-foot office building in Queens, NY The company bought the note from SL Green Realty Corp Cushman &...
Crain’s New York Business More than 15 percent of apartment property owners in New York City could default on their property tax, water or sewer bills that are due in January, according to a survey from the Community Housing and Improvement...
The Real Deal J Safra Real Estate is planning to convert the office component at 660 Madison Ave in Manhattan into residential units and a hotel The company plans on adding 15 floors to the 22-story mixed-use building The conversion will not affect...
Boston Business Journal Mark Development plans on constructing a mixed-use project in the Boston suburb of Newton, Mass The company, with offices in New York and the Boston suburb of Wellesley, Mass, anticipates breaking ground on the development in...
Crain’s New York Business New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended the state’s moratorium on commercial evictions and foreclosures through the end of the year Cuomo initially announced the ban for 90 days starting on March 20, shortly...
Dallas Business Journal Brookwood Financial Partners is offering for sale Heritage One and Two, a pair of office buildings with a combined 367,364 square feet in Dallas The Beverly, Mass, private equity firm has hired NKF to market the buildings at...
Commercial Observer Nightingale Group has bought a 75 percent stake in the Whale Building in Brooklyn, NY, in a deal that values the 400,000-square-foot office property at $841 million The New York investment manager bought the stake from Madison...
Boston Business Journal The Boston Planning and Development Agency has approved Boston Global Investors’ plans for a 518,500-square-foot office and laboratory project at 401 Congress St in that city’s Seaport District The property also...
Dallas Business Journal Burnett Plaza, a 102 million-square-foot office building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, has been placed on the sales market Cousins Properties has tapped JLL to market the 40-story building, the city’s tallest It comes...