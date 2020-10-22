Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Davidson Kempner Capital Group has acquired the $100 million B-note against One Court Square, a 15 million-square-foot office building in Queens, NY The company bought the note from SL Green Realty Corp Cushman &...
Crain’s New York Business More than 15 percent of apartment property owners in New York City could default on their property tax, water or sewer bills that are due in January, according to a survey from the Community Housing and Improvement...
Boston Business Journal Mark Development plans on constructing a mixed-use project in the Boston suburb of Newton, Mass The company, with offices in New York and the Boston suburb of Wellesley, Mass, anticipates breaking ground on the development in...
Crain’s New York Business New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended the state’s moratorium on commercial evictions and foreclosures through the end of the year Cuomo initially announced the ban for 90 days starting on March 20, shortly...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prologis Inc expects to add another $11 billion of industrial projects to its development pipeline this year, increasing its total for the year to as much as $2 billion That is up significantly from the...
South Florida Business Journal Atlantic Pacific Communities has started work on the Residences at Dr King Boulevard, a 120-unit affordable-housing development in Miami The project, which is being financed with a $36 million construction loan from...
Jacksonville Business Journal Van Trust Real Estate is building a 1 million-square-foot Amazoncom fulfillment center as part of the Imeson Park industrial complex in Jacksonville, Fla City officials have issued a $58 million permit for the project,...
Triangle Business Journal A venture of Beacon Properties Group and Laurel Street of Charlotte has unveiled plans for the Farrington 54 apartment property in Durham, NC The property is being built at 2922 Rutgers Place, off Farrington Road and north...
Charlotte Business Journal Grubb Properties has gained approval from the Charlotte, NC, City Council to move forward with a planned 104-unit apartment property in that city About half of the units at the project, which is being built on a 07-acre...