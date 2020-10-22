Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties inched up in September by 02 percent from the previous month, according to Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price Index They’re now up 135 percent...
Multi-Housing News Pathfinder Partners has bought the 56-unit Highlands at Red Hawk apartments in Castle Rock, Colo, for $182 million, or $325,000/unit The San Diego private equity company purchased the property, at 1465 Red Hawk Drive, from...
A total of $6844 billion of commercial properties changed hands during the third quarter, according to Real Capital Analytics That's a 57 percent decline from the $161 billion of sales recorded during the same period a year earlier But it's a 37...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prologis Inc expects to add another $11 billion of industrial projects to its development pipeline this year, increasing its total for the year to as much as $2 billion That is up significantly from the...
Oak Coast Properties has paid $1235 million, or $281,964/unit, for the 438-unit ArtWalk Apartments at City Center in the Denver suburb of Englewood, Colo The Los Angeles apartment investor bought the 19-year-old property, at 801 Englewood Parkway,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Connor Group has paid $1016 million, or $215,711/unit, for two apartment properties with a combined 471 units in Charlotte, NC The properties are the 266-unit Bexley Greenway at 8230 Greenway Village...
Triangle Business Journal Concordia Properties Inc has paid $325 million, or $81,250/unit, for the 400-unit Marquis Gardens apartments in Durham, NC Jem Holdings LLC sold the property, which it had purchased three years earlier for $2595 million It...
CARROLL has acquired three apartment properties with a total of 1,598 units in the Atlanta area for $220 million The Atlanta investment manager purchased the properties on behalf of Carroll Multifamily Venture VI LP, a $1252 million investment...
Commercial Observer Nightingale Group has bought a 75 percent stake in the Whale Building in Brooklyn, NY, in a deal that values the 400,000-square-foot office property at $841 million The New York investment manager bought the stake from Madison...