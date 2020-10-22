Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Goldman Sachs has launched a $265 million CMBS transaction against a portfolio of 58 InnTown Suites extended-stay hotels with 7,140 rooms owned by affiliates of Starwood Capital Group It’s not the...
Commercial Observer Davidson Kempner Capital Group has acquired the $100 million B-note against One Court Square, a 15 million-square-foot office building in Queens, NY The company bought the note from SL Green Realty Corp Cushman &...
The Real Deal J Safra Real Estate is planning to convert the office component at 660 Madison Ave in Manhattan into residential units and a hotel The company plans on adding 15 floors to the 22-story mixed-use building The conversion will not affect...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties inched up in September by 02 percent from the previous month, according to Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price Index They’re now up 135 percent...
A total of $6844 billion of commercial properties changed hands during the third quarter, according to Real Capital Analytics That's a 57 percent decline from the $161 billion of sales recorded during the same period a year earlier But it's a 37...
Vornado Realty Trust has secured $500 million of financing against Penn 11, a 12-million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The interest-only loan, from an undisclosed lender, pays a coupon of Libor plus 275 basis points and matures in October...
Boston Business Journal Mark Development plans on constructing a mixed-use project in the Boston suburb of Newton, Mass The company, with offices in New York and the Boston suburb of Wellesley, Mass, anticipates breaking ground on the development in...
Crain’s New York Business New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended the state’s moratorium on commercial evictions and foreclosures through the end of the year Cuomo initially announced the ban for 90 days starting on March 20, shortly...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL has provided $255 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 285-unit 49th Street Apartments in Pinellas Park, Fla, about 10 miles north of St Petersburg, Fla The loan allowed the property’s...