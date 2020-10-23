Log In or Subscribe to read more
Freddie Mac originated $483 billion of multifamily loans this year through the end of September, a 204 percent decline from the $607 billion of volume it originated during the same period last year Meanwhile, $757 billion of its loans, or 247...
Overall occupancy at US hotels remained above 50 percent for the second straight week, inching up by 01 percentage point during the week through Oct 10, to 501 percent, according to STR The industry’s other major performance metrics saw...
Crain’s New York Business More than 15 percent of apartment property owners in New York City could default on their property tax, water or sewer bills that are due in January, according to a survey from the Community Housing and Improvement...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties inched up in September by 02 percent from the previous month, according to Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price Index They’re now up 135 percent...
A total of $6844 billion of commercial properties changed hands during the third quarter, according to Real Capital Analytics That's a 57 percent decline from the $161 billion of sales recorded during the same period a year earlier But it's a 37...
Crain’s New York Business New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended the state’s moratorium on commercial evictions and foreclosures through the end of the year Cuomo initially announced the ban for 90 days starting on March 20, shortly...
Bisnow WeWork is closing three of its locations in Washington, DC Douglas Development Corp owns each of the office properties where the co-working company is closing locations: the Manhattan Laundry Building, at 1342 Florida Ave NW, the Wonder Bread...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 161 million square feet of office leases were signed in Manhattan during the first three quarters of 2020, a 421 percent decline from the 278 million sf during the same period a year ago,...
Commercial Observer Centric Brands has signed a 10-year lease for 212,154 square feet of office space at the Empire State Building in Manhattan The company, which sells products under licenses for Calvin Klein, Nautica and Tommy Hilfiger, is leasing...