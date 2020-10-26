Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal Local developer Mark Sapperstein is expecting to break ground early next year on the 108-unit Banner Hill townhome development in Baltimore The three-story project is being planned for a five-acre parcel, at 1301 Fort Ave,...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Concordia Group, D3 Real Estate Development and Resmark Cos has filed plans to build the 908-unit Northbank residential project in Philadelphia The property, at 2001 Beach St, will consist of two apartment...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of AHP Management and The Carlyle Group has bought 13557 Steelecroft Parkway, a 36,096-square-foot medical-office property in Charlotte, NC, for $164 million, or about $45434/sf The seller was not...
Charlotte Business Journal Lightstone has paid $344 million, or about $8697/sf, for Clarius Park Charlotte, a 395,520-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC A venture of Clarius Partners and Walton Street Capital sold the building, at 7800...
Real Estate NJ The 211-room Canopy by Hilton hotel has opened at 159 Morgan St in Jersey City, NJ A venture of Panepinto Properties, KABR Group, Three Wall Capital and Greentree Construction developed the property, which sits between Main Boulevard...
Real Estate NJ A venture of Kushner Real Estate Group and Russo Development has secured $71 million of construction financing for the Rock Pointe apartment project in Rockaway, NJ City National Bank and Provident Bank provided the debt The venture...
Dallas Business Journal Mill Creek Residential is building a 280-unit residential project in Dallas The five-story property, dubbed Modera Trinity, is being planned for almost two acres along the banks of the Trinity River, on Beckley Avenue near...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Hoque Global and Lanoha Real Estate has proposed building a 40-story mixed-use property in downtown Dallas The building, which is being called NewPark, will be part of a larger development that is being built on a...
Hartford Business Journal The Hartford, Conn, Planning and Zoning Commission has approved Dakota Partners’ plans for a 180-unit apartment property at 330 New Park Ave in Hartford Dakota Partners, a Waltham, Mass, developer, plans on...