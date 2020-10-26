Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal Local developer Mark Sapperstein is expecting to break ground early next year on the 108-unit Banner Hill townhome development in Baltimore The three-story project is being planned for a five-acre parcel, at 1301 Fort Ave,...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Concordia Group, D3 Real Estate Development and Resmark Cos has filed plans to build the 908-unit Northbank residential project in Philadelphia The property, at 2001 Beach St, will consist of two apartment...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Four Eleven Partners LLC has proposed developing a 180-acre mixed-use project in Atlanta The proposed project’s development site is on US Highway 411 and the Burnt Hickory Road Extension, west of Interstate 75...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of United Data Technologies has sold a 148,225-square-foot office property in Miramar, Fla, for $226 million, or about $15247/sf An affiliate of Midtown Capital Partners bought the three-story property, on...
Real Estate NJ The 211-room Canopy by Hilton hotel has opened at 159 Morgan St in Jersey City, NJ A venture of Panepinto Properties, KABR Group, Three Wall Capital and Greentree Construction developed the property, which sits between Main Boulevard...
Real Estate NJ A venture of Kushner Real Estate Group and Russo Development has secured $71 million of construction financing for the Rock Pointe apartment project in Rockaway, NJ City National Bank and Provident Bank provided the debt The venture...
Dallas Business Journal TerraCap Management has bought the two-building Preston Park office complex in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Estero, Fla, investment manager purchased the 198,788-square-foot property, at 1800-1820 Preston Park Blvd,...
Dallas Morning News Tetrad Property Group has acquired a 120,000-square-foot office building in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Omaha, Neb, company bought the two-story property, at 17330 Preston Road from Quadrant Investment Properties LLC of...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Hoque Global and Lanoha Real Estate has proposed building a 40-story mixed-use property in downtown Dallas The building, which is being called NewPark, will be part of a larger development that is being built on a...