Baltimore Business Journal Local developer Mark Sapperstein is expecting to break ground early next year on the 108-unit Banner Hill townhome development in Baltimore The three-story project is being planned for a five-acre parcel, at 1301 Fort Ave,...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Concordia Group, D3 Real Estate Development and Resmark Cos has filed plans to build the 908-unit Northbank residential project in Philadelphia The property, at 2001 Beach St, will consist of two apartment...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Four Eleven Partners LLC has proposed developing a 180-acre mixed-use project in Atlanta The proposed project’s development site is on US Highway 411 and the Burnt Hickory Road Extension, west of Interstate 75...
Real Estate NJ The 211-room Canopy by Hilton hotel has opened at 159 Morgan St in Jersey City, NJ A venture of Panepinto Properties, KABR Group, Three Wall Capital and Greentree Construction developed the property, which sits between Main Boulevard...
Dallas Business Journal Mill Creek Residential is building a 280-unit residential project in Dallas The five-story property, dubbed Modera Trinity, is being planned for almost two acres along the banks of the Trinity River, on Beckley Avenue near...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Hoque Global and Lanoha Real Estate has proposed building a 40-story mixed-use property in downtown Dallas The building, which is being called NewPark, will be part of a larger development that is being built on a...
Money360 has lined up a $250 million credit facility from Credit Suisse, giving it the wherewithal to continue lending The Ladera Ranch, Calif, alternative lender, which specializes in providing bridge financing against small to middle-market...
Hartford Business Journal The Hartford, Conn, Planning and Zoning Commission has approved Dakota Partners’ plans for a 180-unit apartment property at 330 New Park Ave in Hartford Dakota Partners, a Waltham, Mass, developer, plans on...
Crain’s New York Business Arker Cos has filed plans to construct a 194-unit affordable-housing building in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, NY The 17-story building at 5123 Beach Channel Drive also will have 22,000 square feet of commercial...