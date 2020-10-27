Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business RFR Realty has filed a lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court against its development partner in the residential condominium project at 100 East 53rd St in Manhattan The New York company teamed with Vanke, the...
Commercial Observer Rockport Mortgage Corp has originated $140 million of financing against the 688-unit Parkview Towers affordable-housing complex in West New York, NJ The loan was written under the US Department of Housing and Urban...
Multi-Housing News MG Properties Group has bought the 230-unit Mitchell Place Apartments in Murrieta, Calif, for $783 million, or $340,434/unit The San Diego real estate investment company purchased the complex, at 35995 Mitchell Road, from MBK...
Rentvcom Rexford Industrial Realty has bought a 140,800-square-foot industrial property at 12744 San Fernando Road in Sylmar, Calif, for $221 million, or $15696/sf The Los Angeles real estate investment company purchased the two-building property...
Dallas CityBizList TerraCap Management LLC has bought the 199,000-square-foot Plano Office Center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Colliers International’s Dallas office brokered the deal for the seller, which was not identified The...
Dallas Business Journal The Lightstone Group has purchased the 47-acre industrial park at 4040 Forest Lane in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas Fort Capital of Fort Worth, Texas, sold the four-building property, which it had bought two years...
A venture of Griffith Properties and Artemis Real Estate Partners has paid $72 million, or $31453/sf, for 20 Guest St, a 228,912-square-foot creative-office building in Boston The property, in the city’s Brighton neighborhood, next to the...
The volume of apartment property sales in New York City totaled $28 billion during the first three quarters of 2020, according to Ariel Property Advisors That's down 391 percent from the same time last year and is the lowest sales volume for the...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has agreed to pay $12 billion for Simply Self Storage, a company owned by a fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management Inc Simply Self Storage owns more than 120 facilities with about 8 million square feet in...