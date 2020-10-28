Log In or Subscribe to read more
PCCP LLC has provided $194 million of financing to help fund LDK Ventures’ purchase of the 310,000-square-foot industrial property at 1001 East Gowen Road in Boise, Idaho The property, Boise Logistics Center, previously was owned by LCN...
America First Multifamily Investors has provided $22 million of tax-free and taxable bond financing for the construction of Ocotillo Springs, a 75-unit affordable-housing complex in Brawley, Calif, near the border with Mexicali, Mexico America First...
San Antonio Business Journal Serac Capital Partners has lined up $273 million of financing for its purchase of Fountainhead Park I and II, a two-building office property in San Antonio Woodforest National Bank provided the loan, which was arranged...
San Antonio Business Journal An affiliate of Venterra Realty has bought The Park at Wurzbach, a 264-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Houston company purchased the property, at 4707 Wurzbach Road, from an affiliate of BHW Commercial Real...
Allianz Real Estate has provided $150 million of financing against the 350,534-square-foot office building at 265 Franklin St in Boston The loan allowed the building’s owner, a venture of Clarendon Group and a fund managed by BlackRock, to...
A total of 86 CMBS loans with a balance of $41 billion are now classified as being in foreclosure or their sponsors are negotiating to turn their properties over in deeds-in-lieu of foreclosure, according to Trepp LLC That volume is a subset of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp has provided $89 million of financing against the 411-room Element New York Times Square West hotel in midtown Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Ascott...
Crain’s New York Business RFR Realty has filed a lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court against its development partner in the residential condominium project at 100 East 53rd St in Manhattan The New York company teamed with Vanke, the...
Commercial Observer Rockport Mortgage Corp has originated $140 million of financing against the 688-unit Parkview Towers affordable-housing complex in West New York, NJ The loan was written under the US Department of Housing and Urban...