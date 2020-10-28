Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal JPMorgan Asset Management is offering for sale its 49 percent stake in the 11 million-square-foot office building at 605 Third Ave in Manhattan It has hired Eastdil Secured to market the stake A sale of the asset manager’s...
Crain’s New York Business Mitchell Holdings is offering for sale the 98-room Luxe Life Hotel in Manhattan The New York company acquired the property, at 19 West 31st St, in 2015 for $385 million when it was known as the Herald Square Hotel It...
Crain’s New York Business RFR Realty has filed a lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court against its development partner in the residential condominium project at 100 East 53rd St in Manhattan The New York company teamed with Vanke, the...
The Real Deal Asia Investment Management Inc has paid $597 million, or about $25622/sf, for the 233,000-square-foot office building at 85 Challenger Road in Ridgefield Park, NJ The Seoul, South Korea, firm acquired the property from the KABR Group,...
Commercial Observer Rockport Mortgage Corp has originated $140 million of financing against the 688-unit Parkview Towers affordable-housing complex in West New York, NJ The loan was written under the US Department of Housing and Urban...
Real Estate NJ The 211-room Canopy by Hilton hotel has opened at 159 Morgan St in Jersey City, NJ A venture of Panepinto Properties, KABR Group, Three Wall Capital and Greentree Construction developed the property, which sits between Main Boulevard...
Real Estate NJ A venture of Kushner Real Estate Group and Russo Development has secured $71 million of construction financing for the Rock Pointe apartment project in Rockaway, NJ City National Bank and Provident Bank provided the debt The venture...
The median monthly asking rent for a Manhattan apartment unit was $2,990 in the third quarter, according to StreetEasycom That's down 78 percent from last year The city's apartment vacancy rate has been estimated to be as high as 11 percent It's...
Hartford Business Journal The Hartford, Conn, Planning and Zoning Commission has approved Dakota Partners’ plans for a 180-unit apartment property at 330 New Park Ave in Hartford Dakota Partners, a Waltham, Mass, developer, plans on...