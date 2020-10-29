Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News LIV Development LLC is building a 272-unit apartment property in Celina, Texas, about 42 miles north of Dallas The Birmingham, Ala, developer is in the process of buying the property’s development site, which sits just east...
Dallas Morning News Mill Creek Residential is bringing a 360-unit apartment project to the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The property, which is being called Modera Frisco Square, will include 31 townhomes at 5995 Gordon St It’s slated to open...
Dallas CityBizList Destino, a 192-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas, has been sold MBP Capital sold the complex, which sits on 11 acres at 2815 Osler Drive, and was represented in the deal by Marcus &...
Dallas Business Journal Heady Investments has scheduled a March 1 groundbreaking for the Allen Tech Hub, a 105,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The four-story property is being built on a speculative basis at the...
San Antonio Business Journal JMB Group has purchased the 152-unit Connally Apartments in San Antonio Curtis Thigpen, an Austin, Texas, developer, sold the property, at 5300 NW Loop 410, for an undisclosed price NKF brokered the deal for the seller...
San Antonio Business Journal Serac Capital Partners has lined up $273 million of financing for its purchase of Fountainhead Park I and II, a two-building office property in San Antonio Woodforest National Bank provided the loan, which was arranged...
San Antonio Business Journal An affiliate of Venterra Realty has bought The Park at Wurzbach, a 264-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Houston company purchased the property, at 4707 Wurzbach Road, from an affiliate of BHW Commercial Real...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Crescent Communities has proposed building a 290-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The nine-story property, which will be called Novel Bay Center, has been proposed for a development site in the Bay Center office park...
South Florida Business Journal First Industrial Realty Trust is planning to build a pair of industrial properties totaling up to 500,000 square feet in Pompano Beach, Fla The Chicago industrial REIT last year paid $198 million for the 194-acre...