Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Planet Hollywood owes $55 million in unpaid bills for its restaurant at 1540 Broadway in Manhattan The New York REIT claims that the...
Dallas Business Journal Lennox Industries has renewed its lease for 252,187 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas Link Industrial Properties owns the property, at 2051 McKenzie Drive, and was represented in the...
Boston Real Estate Times Polar Beverages has signed a lease to fully occupy the 98,782-square-foot industrial building at 53 Millbrook St in Worcester, Mass The property sits on a 47-acre site at the intersection of interstates 190 and 290 Polar...
Hartford Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has opened a 114,500-square-foot warehouse in Orange, Conn, some four miles from New Haven, Conn The e-commerce company will use the facility, at 48 Boston Post Road, as a last-mile distribution center Amazon...
Boston Business Journal A venture of the Fenway Sports Group, WS Development and the D’Angelo family is planning residential and office buildings in a site near Boston’s Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox professional baseball team The...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed three leases in the New York City area, where the online retail giant will house delivery stations for workers who sort packages that are transferred from fulfillment centers The warehouses are at 5 Warehouse...
Crain’s New York Business The Metropolitan Transit Authority’s board has approved a rent relief program for small business tenants at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan The program, which also applies to additional MTA locations with...
Commercial Observer Home Depot plans on leasing 120,000 square feet of retail condominium space at 410 East 61st St in Manhattan The home-improvement retailer will fill the space that Bed Bath & Beyond plans to vacate when its lease expires next...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Asset Management is offering for sale its 49 percent stake in the 11 million-square-foot office building at 605 Third Ave in Manhattan It has hired Eastdil Secured to market the stake A sale of the asset manager’s...