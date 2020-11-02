Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal An affiliate of NSP Ventures Corp is offering for sale the 362,830-square-foot Judiciary Center office building in Washington, DC Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to market the property at 555 Fourth St NW The US...
South Florida Business Journal Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has provided $67 million of construction financing for the 312,103-square-foot Bridge Point Cold Logistics Center in Hialeah, Fla A joint venture of PGIM Real Estate and Bridge...
Dallas Morning News JPI is planning to build the 424-unit Jefferson at the Grove apartments in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Irving, Texas, builder is constructing the property on 18 acres at 16220 Phoebe Road, near the southwest corner of...
Hartford Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has opened a 114,500-square-foot warehouse in Orange, Conn, some four miles from New Haven, Conn The e-commerce company will use the facility, at 48 Boston Post Road, as a last-mile distribution center Amazon...
Boston Business Journal A venture of the Fenway Sports Group, WS Development and the D’Angelo family is planning residential and office buildings in a site near Boston’s Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox professional baseball team The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal LIV Development has broken ground on a 349-unit apartment property in Pinellas Park, Fla, about 22 miles southwest of Tampa, Fla The complex is being built on the site of the former Golden Lantern Mobile Home Park, at 7950...
Dallas Morning News VanTrust Real Estate has started construction on a 12 million-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth, Texas Ground recently broke on the property, which is being called the Fort Worth Logistics Hub It’s being built...
Dallas Morning News LIV Development LLC is building a 272-unit apartment property in Celina, Texas, about 42 miles north of Dallas The Birmingham, Ala, developer is in the process of buying the property’s development site, which sits just east...
Dallas Morning News Mill Creek Residential is bringing a 360-unit apartment project to the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The property, which is being called Modera Frisco Square, will include 31 townhomes at 5995 Gordon St It’s slated to open...