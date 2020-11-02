Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for 311,796 square feet of industrial space at 280 Richards St in Brooklyn, NY CBRE brokered the lease, which is for 20 years The online retail giant will take its space at the Red Hoek Point...
Dallas Business Journal Lennox Industries has renewed its lease for 252,187 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas Link Industrial Properties owns the property, at 2051 McKenzie Drive, and was represented in the...
Ladder Capital Corp, which made an effort to de-leverage its business following the coronavirus pandemic, has continued to build up its cash balances as it gears up to take advantage of opportunities as they arise The mortgage REIT had $8758 million...
Boston Real Estate Times Polar Beverages has signed a lease to fully occupy the 98,782-square-foot industrial building at 53 Millbrook St in Worcester, Mass The property sits on a 47-acre site at the intersection of interstates 190 and 290 Polar...
Hartford Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has opened a 114,500-square-foot warehouse in Orange, Conn, some four miles from New Haven, Conn The e-commerce company will use the facility, at 48 Boston Post Road, as a last-mile distribution center Amazon...
Boston Business Journal A venture of the Fenway Sports Group, WS Development and the D’Angelo family is planning residential and office buildings in a site near Boston’s Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox professional baseball team The...
Rentvcom Advanced Real Estate Services Inc has bought the 215-unit Artessa apartments at 7600 Ambergate Pl in Riverside, Calif, for $58 million, or $269,767/unit The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the complex from Bridge Investment Group and...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has raised $495 million of equity commitments for its inaugural commercial real estate debt-investment fund, Madison Square Structured Debt Fund The investment manager has funded some $5 billion bridge,...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed three leases in the New York City area, where the online retail giant will house delivery stations for workers who sort packages that are transferred from fulfillment centers The warehouses are at 5 Warehouse...