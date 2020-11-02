Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Bank OZK has provided $67 million of construction financing for the 321-unit apartment project at 40 Patterson St NE in Washington, DC Monument Realty of Washington broke ground on the property last month and expects to complete it in the...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Asset Management is offering for sale its 49 percent stake in the 11 million-square-foot office building at 605 Third Ave in Manhattan It has hired Eastdil Secured to market the stake A sale of the asset manager’s...
Crain’s New York Business Mitchell Holdings is offering for sale the 98-room Luxe Life Hotel in Manhattan The New York company acquired the property, at 19 West 31st St, in 2015 for $385 million when it was known as the Herald Square Hotel It...
Baltimore Business Journal Local developer Mark Sapperstein is expecting to break ground early next year on the 108-unit Banner Hill townhome development in Baltimore The three-story project is being planned for a five-acre parcel, at 1301 Fort Ave,...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Concordia Group, D3 Real Estate Development and Resmark Cos has filed plans to build the 908-unit Northbank residential project in Philadelphia The property, at 2001 Beach St, will consist of two apartment...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Fernau LeBlanc Investment Partners and John B Levy & Co has paid $306 million, or about $12091/sf, for a 253,079-square-foot office complex in the Baltimore suburb of Columbia, Md It bought the...
Bisnow Gilbane Development Co has broken ground on the 978-bed Tempo student-housing project in College Park, Md The company plans on completing the 296-unit building in 2022 The project, at 8430 Baltimore Ave, sits on a two-acre site that formerly...
The Real Deal A venture of Edge Fund Advisors and HSBC Alternative Investments is offering for sale the 11-million-square foot Four New York Plaza office building in Manhattan CBRE has been hired to market the property, which could sell for as much...
Dallas Business Journal Brookwood Financial Partners is offering for sale Heritage One and Two, a pair of office buildings with a combined 367,364 square feet in Dallas The Beverly, Mass, private equity firm has hired NKF to market the buildings at...