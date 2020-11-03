Log In or Subscribe to read more
Pennsylvania REIT has filed a prepackaged bankruptcy plan with the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware The move is not a surprise as the Philadelphia REIT had warned last month that it might file if it couldn’t come to terms with...
Avanath Capital Management and MacFarlane Partners, investment managers that focus on affordable-housing and workforce apartment properties in the United States, have launched a REIT that will primarily invest in those properties located in...
Ladder Capital Corp, which made an effort to de-leverage its business following the coronavirus pandemic, has continued to build up its cash balances as it gears up to take advantage of opportunities as they arise The mortgage REIT had $8758 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prologis Inc expects to add another $11 billion of industrial projects to its development pipeline this year, increasing its total for the year to as much as $2 billion That is up significantly from the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pennsylvania REIT has reached a modification agreement with 80 percent of the lenders on nearly $11 billion of outstanding debt The Philadelphia company owns 26 retail properties with more than 20 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The appraised value of the Headquarters Plaza mixed-use complex in Morristown, NJ, has been slashed by a third to $1586 million The 729,516-square-foot property is comprised of three office buildings with...
Commercial Observer The 1,015-room Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan will close permanently by the end of the year The 19-story property, at 45 East 45th St, is owned by Pakistan International Airlines It sits between Vanderbilt avenue and Madison...
Triangle Business Journal Turnbridge Equities has paid $372 million, or about $20667/sf, for The Tower at Mutual Plaza, a 180,000-square-foot office building in downtown Durham, NC The New York company purchased the 14-story property, formerly the...
Washington Business Journal A 206-room Holiday Inn hotel in the Washington, DC, suburb of Greenbelt, Md, will be sold tomorrow at a foreclosure auction The property, at 7200 Hanover Drive, serves as collateral for $82 million of debt that’s...