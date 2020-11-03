Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Cypress Real Estate Advisors is planning to build a 424-unit apartment property in Dallas The property, which will have a mix of three- and four-story buildings, will be part of the Lake Highlands Town Center, a 70-acre mixed-use...
Boston Business Journal Midwood Investment & Development has proposed constructing a 441,000-square-foot office project in Boston The 23-story building is being planned for a development site at 11-21 Bromfield St, in the city’s Downtown...
The Real Deal Black Spruce Management has paid $200 million, or $296,296/unit, for 48 apartment properties with a combined 675 units in Manhattan The New York company bought the portfolio from the Orbach Group Rosewood Realty Group brokered the deal...
Tampa Bay Business Journal LIV Development has broken ground on a 349-unit apartment project in Pinellas Park, Fla, about 19 miles southwest of Tampa, Fla The Birmingham, Ala, developer recently paid $92 million for the property’s 20-acre...
Bisnow Bank OZK has provided $67 million of construction financing for the 321-unit apartment project at 40 Patterson St NE in Washington, DC Monument Realty of Washington broke ground on the property last month and expects to complete it in the...
South Florida Business Journal Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has provided $67 million of construction financing for the 312,103-square-foot Bridge Point Cold Logistics Center in Hialeah, Fla A joint venture of PGIM Real Estate and Bridge...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Planet Hollywood owes $55 million in unpaid bills for its restaurant at 1540 Broadway in Manhattan The New York REIT claims that the...
Commercial Observer Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for 311,796 square feet of industrial space at 280 Richards St in Brooklyn, NY CBRE brokered the lease, which is for 20 years The online retail giant will take its space at the Red Hoek Point...
Dallas Morning News JPI is planning to build the 424-unit Jefferson at the Grove apartments in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Irving, Texas, builder is constructing the property on 18 acres at 16220 Phoebe Road, near the southwest corner of...