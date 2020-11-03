Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ashcroft Capital has paid $555 million, or $124,161/unit, for the 447-unit Eagle Crest apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The New York real estate investment firm bought the complex...
The Real Deal Black Spruce Management has paid $200 million, or $296,296/unit, for 48 apartment properties with a combined 675 units in Manhattan The New York company bought the portfolio from the Orbach Group Rosewood Realty Group brokered the deal...
REBusiness Online Thayer Manca Residential has bought the 424-unit Entrada Apartments in Tucson, Ariz, for $655 million, or $154,481/unit The Seattle real estate investment company purchased the 28-building property, at 4545 North Via Entrada, from...
Rentvcom Lane Partners has bought the 313,700-square-foot Fujitsu Campus office complex in Sunnyvale, Calif, for $104 million, or $33153/sf The Menlo Park, Calif, real estate investment company purchased the six-building property, which sits on 26...
Charlotte Business Journal PassiveInvestingcom has bought the 144-unit Villas at Fort Mill apartments in suburban Charlotte, NC, for $27 million, or $187,500/sf The Columbia, SC, company acquired the property, at 1069 Chateau Crossing Drive in Fort...
Orlando Business Journal Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc has paid $20 million, or about $15625/sf, for 222 South Orange Ave, a 128,000-square-foot office building in downtown Orlando, Fla, The Atlanta REIT purchased the 10-story property from...
South Florida Business Journal Nuveen Global Investments has paid $272 million, or about $7771/sf, for a portfolio of six industrial buildings totaling 35 million square feet in the southeastern United States A venture of McCraney Property Co of...
Avanath Capital Management and MacFarlane Partners, investment managers that focus on affordable-housing and workforce apartment properties in the United States, have launched a REIT that will primarily invest in those properties located in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Sterling Group has paid $39 million, or $116,071/unit, for the 336-unit Elements of Madison apartment property in Madison, Ala, some 12 miles west of Huntsville, Ala The Mishawaka, Ind, investment firm...