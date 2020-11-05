Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Greystone has originated a $24 million loan, under the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program, against the 190-unit Tapestry Park Apartments in Chesapeake, Va The 40-year loan allowed the...
Houston Business Journal Ground has broken on a dual-branded hotel project near Houston’s Texas Medical Center The 14-story property, at 7329 Fannin St, will have a 159-room Hyatt Place and a 139-room Hyatt House, which offers extended-stay...
Dallas Business Journal Hunt Realty Investments has unveiled plans to develop a multi-building mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The project is being planned for an 11-acre site between North Houston and North Field streets The...
Commercial Observer Witkoff has acquired a stake in the Brooklyn Bowtie development in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer acquired the undisclosed stake from a venture of RedSky Capital and JZ Capital, which retained the remaining interest Cushman...
Boston Business Journal Cross Ventures LLC has proposed building a 135-room hotel in Boston The developer plans on constructing the six-story property along Cross Street between Endicott and Salem streets in the city’s North End area, across...
Dallas Morning News Cypress Real Estate Advisors is planning to build a 424-unit apartment property in Dallas The property, which will have a mix of three- and four-story buildings, will be part of the Lake Highlands Town Center, a 70-acre mixed-use...
Boston Business Journal Midwood Investment & Development has proposed constructing a 441,000-square-foot office project in Boston The 23-story building is being planned for a development site at 11-21 Bromfield St, in the city’s Downtown...
Commercial Observer Dynamic Star is planning to construct a 400,000-square-foot office and retail property in Queens, NY The New York developer acquired the project’s development site, at 23-10 Queens Plaza South, last year for $275 million...
Tampa Bay Business Journal LIV Development has broken ground on a 349-unit apartment project in Pinellas Park, Fla, about 19 miles southwest of Tampa, Fla The Birmingham, Ala, developer recently paid $92 million for the property’s 20-acre...