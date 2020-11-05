Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Hunt Realty Investments has unveiled plans to develop a multi-building mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The project is being planned for an 11-acre site between North Houston and North Field streets The...
Commercial Observer Witkoff has acquired a stake in the Brooklyn Bowtie development in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer acquired the undisclosed stake from a venture of RedSky Capital and JZ Capital, which retained the remaining interest Cushman...
Dallas Morning News American Landmark Apartments has purchased View at Fort Worth, a 300-unit apartment property in Fort Worth, Texas The seller and sales price were not disclosed The property, which opened two years ago at 1852 North Eastside...
Dallas Morning News Local investor BRI RCIP LLC has bought a pair of industrial properties totaling more than 175,000 square feet in the Dallas area for an undisclosed price An unidentified Texas investor was the seller Marcus & Millichap...
Dallas Business Journal Exeter Property Group has purchased a 796,566-square-foot warehouse property in Fort Worth, Texas The Conshohocken, Pa, company acquired the vacant industrial building, at 2601 Petty Place, from Scannell Properties of...
Boston Business Journal Cross Ventures LLC has proposed building a 135-room hotel in Boston The developer plans on constructing the six-story property along Cross Street between Endicott and Salem streets in the city’s North End area, across...
Dallas Morning News Cypress Real Estate Advisors is planning to build a 424-unit apartment property in Dallas The property, which will have a mix of three- and four-story buildings, will be part of the Lake Highlands Town Center, a 70-acre mixed-use...
Dallas Morning News JLL has been hired to market for sale the Park 20 distribution center in Lancaster, Texas, about 18 miles south of Dallas Huntington Industrial Partners developed the 468,300-square-foot industrial property, on Houston School...
Boston Business Journal Midwood Investment & Development has proposed constructing a 441,000-square-foot office project in Boston The 23-story building is being planned for a development site at 11-21 Bromfield St, in the city’s Downtown...