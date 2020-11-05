Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank OZK has provided $1992 million of construction financing to fund the first phase of the Fenton mixed-use development in Cary, NC, some eight miles west of Raleigh, NC JLL arranged the loan, which a...
Commercial Observer New York University’s Langone Medical Center has renewed its lease for 630,000 square feet at One Park Ave in Manhattan The medical center accounts for about two-thirds of the space at the 947,000-sf building, which is...
Commercial Observer Witkoff has acquired a stake in the Brooklyn Bowtie development in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer acquired the undisclosed stake from a venture of RedSky Capital and JZ Capital, which retained the remaining interest Cushman...
Columbia Pacific Advisors Bridge Lending has provided $284 million of financing against Legacy Crossing, a 408-unit apartment property in Omaha, Neb The loan was used by the property’s owner, Vukota Capital Management of Greenwood Village,...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined last month by 14 percent to $5558 billion, marking its first decline in eight months, according to Trepp LLC The decline, which was led by the retail and hotel sectors, might be temporary as...
Boston Business Journal Cross Ventures LLC has proposed building a 135-room hotel in Boston The developer plans on constructing the six-story property along Cross Street between Endicott and Salem streets in the city’s North End area, across...
Dwight Capital has provided $2735 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program for the 289-unit Drayton Mills Lofts in Spartanburg, SC The property, at 1800 Drayton Road, was developed on...
Boston Business Journal Midwood Investment & Development has proposed constructing a 441,000-square-foot office project in Boston The 23-story building is being planned for a development site at 11-21 Bromfield St, in the city’s Downtown...
Commercial Observer Dynamic Star is planning to construct a 400,000-square-foot office and retail property in Queens, NY The New York developer acquired the project’s development site, at 23-10 Queens Plaza South, last year for $275 million...