Houston Business Journal Ground has broken on a dual-branded hotel project near Houston’s Texas Medical Center The 14-story property, at 7329 Fannin St, will have a 159-room Hyatt Place and a 139-room Hyatt House, which offers extended-stay...
Dallas Business Journal Hunt Realty Investments has unveiled plans to develop a multi-building mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The project is being planned for an 11-acre site between North Houston and North Field streets The...
The Real Deal Northwind Group has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, alleging that Knotel owes nearly $900,000 of unpaid rent for its space it rents at 40 Wooster St in Manhattan The New York investment firm claims that the co-working...
Commercial Observer New York University’s Langone Medical Center has renewed its lease for 630,000 square feet at One Park Ave in Manhattan The medical center accounts for about two-thirds of the space at the 947,000-sf building, which is...
Boston Business Journal Cross Ventures LLC has proposed building a 135-room hotel in Boston The developer plans on constructing the six-story property along Cross Street between Endicott and Salem streets in the city’s North End area, across...
Dallas Morning News Cypress Real Estate Advisors is planning to build a 424-unit apartment property in Dallas The property, which will have a mix of three- and four-story buildings, will be part of the Lake Highlands Town Center, a 70-acre mixed-use...
Boston Business Journal Midwood Investment & Development has proposed constructing a 441,000-square-foot office project in Boston The 23-story building is being planned for a development site at 11-21 Bromfield St, in the city’s Downtown...
Commercial Observer Dynamic Star is planning to construct a 400,000-square-foot office and retail property in Queens, NY The New York developer acquired the project’s development site, at 23-10 Queens Plaza South, last year for $275 million...
The Real Deal Black Spruce Management has paid $200 million, or $296,296/unit, for 48 apartment properties with a combined 675 units in Manhattan The New York company bought the portfolio from the Orbach Group Rosewood Realty Group brokered the deal...