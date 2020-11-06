Log In or Subscribe to read more
Brookfield Property Partners, which owns 136 office and 122 retail properties, faces the maturity of $43 billion of mortgage debt against its retail properties through next year A total of $750 million of that comes due this year There's a risk that...
Commercial Observer Citigroup has provided $388 million of financing against the 857-unit apartment property at 420 Kent Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Spitzer Enterprises, to retire a $386 million loan that KKR...
The NHP Foundation has paid $562 million, or $258,986/unit, for the 217-unit Blue Mountain Apartments in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood The 19-building property, mostly along Elm Hill Avenue, between Crawford and Georgia streets, was purchased...
Commercial Observer Greystone has originated a $24 million loan, under the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program, against the 190-unit Tapestry Park Apartments in Chesapeake, Va The 40-year loan allowed the...
The apartment sector has not been immune from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic as rents for apartment properties across the country declined during the third quarter by record levels, according to Moody's Analytics REIS Asking rents...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank OZK has provided $1992 million of construction financing to fund the first phase of the Fenton mixed-use development in Cary, NC, some eight miles west of Raleigh, NC JLL arranged the loan, which a...
The Real Deal Northwind Group has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, alleging that Knotel owes nearly $900,000 of unpaid rent for its space it rents at 40 Wooster St in Manhattan The New York investment firm claims that the co-working...
Columbia Pacific Advisors Bridge Lending has provided $284 million of financing against Legacy Crossing, a 408-unit apartment property in Omaha, Neb The loan was used by the property’s owner, Vukota Capital Management of Greenwood Village,...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined last month by 14 percent to $5558 billion, marking its first decline in eight months, according to Trepp LLC The decline, which was led by the retail and hotel sectors, might be temporary as...