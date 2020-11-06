Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer HFZ Capital Group is being sued in New York State Supreme Court for allegedly missing loan payments against a residential condominium project in Manhattan The lender, identified as YH Lex Estates, provided the developer a total...
The NHP Foundation has paid $562 million, or $258,986/unit, for the 217-unit Blue Mountain Apartments in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood The 19-building property, mostly along Elm Hill Avenue, between Crawford and Georgia streets, was purchased...
Commercial Observer Greystone has originated a $24 million loan, under the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program, against the 190-unit Tapestry Park Apartments in Chesapeake, Va The 40-year loan allowed the...
The apartment sector has not been immune from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic as rents for apartment properties across the country declined during the third quarter by record levels, according to Moody's Analytics REIS Asking rents...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank OZK has provided $1992 million of construction financing to fund the first phase of the Fenton mixed-use development in Cary, NC, some eight miles west of Raleigh, NC JLL arranged the loan, which a...
The Real Deal Northwind Group has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, alleging that Knotel owes nearly $900,000 of unpaid rent for its space it rents at 40 Wooster St in Manhattan The New York investment firm claims that the co-working...
Commercial Observer New York University’s Langone Medical Center has renewed its lease for 630,000 square feet at One Park Ave in Manhattan The medical center accounts for about two-thirds of the space at the 947,000-sf building, which is...
Commercial Observer Witkoff has acquired a stake in the Brooklyn Bowtie development in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer acquired the undisclosed stake from a venture of RedSky Capital and JZ Capital, which retained the remaining interest Cushman...
Columbia Pacific Advisors Bridge Lending has provided $284 million of financing against Legacy Crossing, a 408-unit apartment property in Omaha, Neb The loan was used by the property’s owner, Vukota Capital Management of Greenwood Village,...