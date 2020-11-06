Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Citigroup has provided $388 million of financing against the 857-unit apartment property at 420 Kent Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Spitzer Enterprises, to retire a $386 million loan that KKR...
The Real Deal Northwind Group has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, alleging that Knotel owes nearly $900,000 of unpaid rent for its space it rents at 40 Wooster St in Manhattan The New York investment firm claims that the co-working...
Commercial Observer New York University’s Langone Medical Center has renewed its lease for 630,000 square feet at One Park Ave in Manhattan The medical center accounts for about two-thirds of the space at the 947,000-sf building, which is...
Commercial Observer Witkoff has acquired a stake in the Brooklyn Bowtie development in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer acquired the undisclosed stake from a venture of RedSky Capital and JZ Capital, which retained the remaining interest Cushman...
Boston Business Journal Cross Ventures LLC has proposed building a 135-room hotel in Boston The developer plans on constructing the six-story property along Cross Street between Endicott and Salem streets in the city’s North End area, across...
Boston Business Journal Midwood Investment & Development has proposed constructing a 441,000-square-foot office project in Boston The 23-story building is being planned for a development site at 11-21 Bromfield St, in the city’s Downtown...
Commercial Observer Dynamic Star is planning to construct a 400,000-square-foot office and retail property in Queens, NY The New York developer acquired the project’s development site, at 23-10 Queens Plaza South, last year for $275 million...
The Real Deal Black Spruce Management has paid $200 million, or $296,296/unit, for 48 apartment properties with a combined 675 units in Manhattan The New York company bought the portfolio from the Orbach Group Rosewood Realty Group brokered the deal...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Planet Hollywood owes $55 million in unpaid bills for its restaurant at 1540 Broadway in Manhattan The New York REIT claims that the...