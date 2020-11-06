Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News JPI has sold the 387-unit Jefferson Promenade in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Dallas developer sold the five-story property, at 555 Promenade Parkway, to Lone Star Funds, also of Dallas The sales price was not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News Scout Capital Partners has bought a cold-storage facility with about 1 million square feet in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The Miami company purchased the multi-building industrial property, which sits on more than 50...
The apartment sector has not been immune from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic as rents for apartment properties across the country declined during the third quarter by record levels, according to Moody's Analytics REIS Asking rents...
Houston Business Journal Ground has broken on a dual-branded hotel project near Houston’s Texas Medical Center The 14-story property, at 7329 Fannin St, will have a 159-room Hyatt Place and a 139-room Hyatt House, which offers extended-stay...
Dallas Business Journal Hunt Realty Investments has unveiled plans to develop a multi-building mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The project is being planned for an 11-acre site between North Houston and North Field streets The...
The Real Deal Northwind Group has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court, alleging that Knotel owes nearly $900,000 of unpaid rent for its space it rents at 40 Wooster St in Manhattan The New York investment firm claims that the co-working...
Commercial Observer New York University’s Langone Medical Center has renewed its lease for 630,000 square feet at One Park Ave in Manhattan The medical center accounts for about two-thirds of the space at the 947,000-sf building, which is...
Dallas Morning News American Landmark Apartments has purchased View at Fort Worth, a 300-unit apartment property in Fort Worth, Texas The seller and sales price were not disclosed The property, which opened two years ago at 1852 North Eastside...
Dallas Morning News Local investor BRI RCIP LLC has bought a pair of industrial properties totaling more than 175,000 square feet in the Dallas area for an undisclosed price An unidentified Texas investor was the seller Marcus & Millichap...